Tucson police: Woman struck by multiple vehicles dies

A woman has died after she was struck by three vehicles while crossing a crosswalk at a midtown intersection last week.

On Sept. 3 just after 10 p.m., Tucson police officers were sent to a report about a collision at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Avenue that involved a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.

Witness interviews and evidence determined that Kendra Roberts, 21, was attempting to cross Grant from south to north in a marked crosswalk equipped with a HAWK signal, which was not activated at the time, when a white 2002 Lexus ES traveling west on Grant struck her.

Roberts was then struck by two additional vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Lexus initially left the scene, but later returned and cooperated with the investigation. The second vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival and the driver of the third vehicle, a red 2016 Honda Accord, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Roberts was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 8, police said.

The drivers of the Lexus and the Honda were not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk by the Lexus driver is the major contributing factor of the collision.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no citations have been issued at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.