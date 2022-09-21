Tucson police: Woman struck crossing street dies

One of two people struck by a vehicle as they crossed a street on Tucson's east side Tuesday has died, police said.

Cecilia Nicole Sanchez, 39, was struck about 7:15 p.m. as she and a man crossed North Patano Road at East Broadway.

The pair were crossing from west to east in the northbound lanes when they were struck by a silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 at it turned left from eastbound Broadway, Tucson police said.

Investigators are tying to determine the phase of the traffic signal at the time of the crash. They say it appears the pedestrians were in a crosswalk, police said.

Sanchez died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The man, also in his 30s, was not identified by police and no information about his injuries were released.

The driver, a woman in her 80s, stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with police.

She was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

No citations have been issued.