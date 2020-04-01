Tucson police: Woman was impaired at the time of fatal motorcycle crash

A woman who police say was impaired was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday, officials say.

Tori Gonzalez, 43, faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Dylan Wilke, according to a Tucson police news release.

Detectives determined that Wilke was riding a 2004 Yamaha Sport Motorcycle eastbound on East Prince Road near North First Avenue about 9 p.m. Sunday.

“As he entered the intersection of Prince and First on a green light, the driver of a 2002 Honda CRV was westbound and made a left turn in front of him,” police said.

Wilke, who was wearing a helmet, couldn’t stop in time and collided with the Honda, police said. Wilke was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

The driver of the Honda was determined to be Gonzalez. A DUI officer determined that she was impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Speeding does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

She was booked into the Pima County jail, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.