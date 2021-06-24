Tucson pool owners face higher prices for harder-to-find chlorine tabs

“There is definitely higher demand and less product, especially of the trichlor 3-inch tablets,” he said. “We’ve been able to get the tablets, though we’ve run out for a couple days a couple of times.”

Pool-building boom

The COVID-fueled boom in pool installations is a major factor driving the chlorine shortage, with the Tucson area outpacing the nation in new pools.

Nationally, installations of in-ground pools rose 23% in 2020 compared with 2019, according to the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, an industry trade group.

Locally, the number of building permits for pools or spas issued by Pima County rose 47% in 2020, to 608 from 413 in 2019, county officials said.

And in the city of Tucson, pool-building permits jumped 74% last year, to 277, after 159 in 2019 and an average of about 150 annually over the prior three years.

Keeping up supplies

DeCook said E-Konomy — a 60-year-old local business which he has owned with his brother, Bill, since 1983 — has been able to keep a steady supply of 3-inch trichlor tablets at its two Tucson-area stores, though like other retailers it has had to raise prices and limit purchases.