Tucson presentation focuses on 'human composting' as alternative to burials, cremations

The natural organic reduction, or human composting event "came out of the desire from community members to learn more about this type of an option," said David Fife, foundation board member and chair of the education committee. "Learning about these alternatives opens up doors for discussions that may not be there otherwise. It allows us to be more comfortable talking about our mortality," he said.

The virtual series has attracted participants across the nation and abroad. "This has been great because it brings more diversity into the conversation," said Julie Evans, executive director of the foundation.

This option to burial is not widely known or available in Arizona, but Recompose has the ability to take in deceased individuals from other states by working with funeral homes in the location where the person died.

How it began

In the summer of 2011, Spade was playing with her young son in their back yard and she realized she would be old some day, and she began thinking about her mortality and death care options. She cared about the environment and contemplated a greener option rather than burial and cremation, according to the Recompose web site.