Tucson private schools' COVID safety out of reach for many public schools

Public schools, however, were required to pay a portion of these funds for private schools in their area with low income students if requested. TUSD, for example, received $18 million for the first package and paid out $797,000 to private schools, said spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.

TUSD, which received nearly $268 million in federal relief funding from the three relief packages, was able to do much of the same sort of upgrades as St. Michael’s. The district replaced air filters, provided air purifiers and installed water bottle filling stations in each school, Lenhart said.

It also updated soap and paper dispensers, added hand sanitizers and plexiglass dividers in classrooms and set up outside hand-washing stations for elementary and K-8 schools. All schools have an isolation room in the nurse’s office, and additional seating is being ordered to increase social distancing.

But fund allocations per district varied widely, because amounts were dependent on the number of low-income students enrolled. For example, for all three packages combined, TUSD and Sunnyside schools received more than $5,500 per student while Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills and Vail school districts received about $600 or less per student, making necessary COVID-19 upgrades and measures much more difficult.