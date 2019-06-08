Interested in adopting?

Several dogs who have completed the New Beginnings program are available for adoption at HSSA.

For information about how to adopt a pet from HSSA, visit hssaz.org/adoptions/how-to-adopt

To view available pets, visit hssaz.org/adoptions/available-pets/

The shelter is located at 635 W. Roger Road and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon – 5 p.m.

For more information about New Beginnings or other HSSA services, call 327-6088.