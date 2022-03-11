Tucson prom giveaway surprises all 30 entrants with a gown and salon visit

Businesswoman Selina Barajas wanted to help high school girls with financial or emotional difficulties go to their proms.
So she rallied local businesswomen, educators and community leaders and created the Reina Prom Giveaway to help deserving students make their prom dreams come true.
But instead of giving just a few girls prom dresses, all 30 applicants in the giveaway recently learned they would receive gowns from Hem and Her Bridal shop. Also, the Torrez Real Estate Team bought each girl a ticket to their proms. Several styling salons are donating services to the girls, and the top winner of the giveaway, Angela Arcoverde, a senior at Cholla High School, is receiving a facial, makeup, hairstyle and manicure for her prom, which is Friday, March 11.
For many of the students, this year’s prom is the first in-person social event since the pandemic hit and limited or closed down activities here since 2020, said Barajas, founder of Mi Reina Mobile Boutique, a clothing shop on wheels.
Arcoverde, 18, said she learned about the giveaway through her school counselor, so she decided to apply for a chance to receive a gown. She filled out the application, and judges took into consideration students’ GPA, community service and goals.
“I never thought I would win — especially be the main giveaway winner. I feel great. It was such an experience. I am glad I took a chance and put myself out there and told my story,” said Arcoverde. She said she has been accepted to the University of Arizona for the fall semester, and plans to study pre-med with a goal of becoming a plastic surgeon.
The senior said she misses her mother, who died of a drug overdose when she was 15. She said she met her biological father, who sought her out after her mom died. As she was building a relationship with him, he, too, died of a drug overdose.
Her grandmother offered her home to Arcoverde and her younger sister. She said she is grateful and loves her “nana” who works on an assembly line for a medical supplies manufacturing plant. She also is grateful to her stepfather, who separated from her mom, years ago.
But she misses her mom who used to tell her she was going to help her shop for her shoes, gown and accessories, style her hair, put on her makeup and get dressed for her prom.
“I was low on funds for buying a dress so I was going to look in the closet and pick a dress that belonged to my mom. She has beautiful clothes, and she was beautiful. She was an interior designer and knew about fashion. She had an aura. When she walked into a room, heads would turn,” recalled Arcoverde.
On Friday, Arcoverde will wear a golden-green iridescent satin gown to her prom at the Marriott University Park hotel.
She said the giveaway introduced her to strong women who befriended her and plan to stay in her life.
“They are filling the void my mom left. It is so special to know that I now have a community of women that will stand beside me and be there for me. They are going to mentor me and help me with anything I need,” said Arcoverde, her voice cracking with emotion. “My nana is so proud and thankful,” she said.
Other applicants also shared stories with the judges. One included a teen who lived with her mother in shelters for several years; there were others who live here with relatives and are separated from their parents who remain in Mexico; some live with anxiety and depression that has been heightened by the pandemic; and some whose parents lost their jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic.
Cassandra Becerra, director of public engagement for U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva, was a judge for the prom giveaway. She said the event was important to many of the judges and volunteers because many come from south- and- west side neighborhoods and experienced similar struggles growing up. She said many young ladies applied for the event because they didn’t want to burden their parents with the financial costs. Becerra said she understands well, and she did not go to prom because of finances.
“We all need support systems. We are women supporting women and want to give back and invest in our communities,” said Becerra. “These young women have a special place in our hearts and in our lives, and we will be in their lives. There is no walking away from that. We will be at their graduations, weddings and baby showers,” Becerra said.
“These young ladies are resilient and have persevered through their difficulties, and they continue to aim high and plan on going on to universities for careers in medicine, immigration law, business, education, graphic design, film production, science, social work and psychology,” said Barajas. Applicants attend high schools throughout the city and will attend their proms in April and May.
She said parents who accompanied their daughters to pick up their gowns were so thankful, and relieved for the financial weight lifted off their shoulders.
“Mothers cried and were proud of their daughters who will become community leaders and mentor younger women in Tucson. The success of this prom giveaway is beyond me,” said Barajas, who started a GoFundMe account and raised about $3,000 for the teens.
Joyce Feickert, who made suits for her brothers as a young girl using a pump sewing machine, said now as an owner of Hem and Her Bridal shop it came easy to want to give back to the high school students for their proms.
“I want them to have a dress they love, not just any dress, but one they love. To see the joy and smiles on these girls’ faces is wonderful. They look so beautiful. They should all be able to feel like a queen,” said Feickert, who had to borrow a dress for her prom.
