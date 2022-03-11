Tucson prom giveaway surprises all 30 entrants with a gown and salon visit

The senior said she misses her mother, who died of a drug overdose when she was 15. She said she met her biological father, who sought her out after her mom died. As she was building a relationship with him, he, too, died of a drug overdose.

Her grandmother offered her home to Arcoverde and her younger sister. She said she is grateful and loves her “nana” who works on an assembly line for a medical supplies manufacturing plant. She also is grateful to her stepfather, who separated from her mom, years ago.

But she misses her mom who used to tell her she was going to help her shop for her shoes, gown and accessories, style her hair, put on her makeup and get dressed for her prom.

“I was low on funds for buying a dress so I was going to look in the closet and pick a dress that belonged to my mom. She has beautiful clothes, and she was beautiful. She was an interior designer and knew about fashion. She had an aura. When she walked into a room, heads would turn,” recalled Arcoverde.

On Friday, Arcoverde will wear a golden-green iridescent satin gown to her prom at the Marriott University Park hotel.

She said the giveaway introduced her to strong women who befriended her and plan to stay in her life.