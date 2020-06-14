Tucson receives high marks for its efforts to improve infrastructure for cyclists

The department is being guided by its “Complete Streets” policy, adopted in February 2019, as an approach to ensuring an equitable transportation network for everyone. Volunteers with the Complete Streets Coordinating Council assess the department to make sure its projects meet policy guidelines.

“We know, unfortunately, too many people are involved in collisions every year on bicycles and motor vehicles. So building up a low-stress bike network will hopefully have a big impact,” Bemis said.

In February, transportation officials launched the “Move Tucson” program to create a transportation and mobility master plan for the next 20 years.

A big part of the initiative is giving Tucsonans a voice on what the city will look like. An interactive map allows residents to leave ideas and comments on what kind of improvement they’d like to see.

“We’re still seeing a lot of demand for low-stress bike infrastructure. People want to see more protected bike lanes, so they feel safe riding on major streets,” Bemis said. “They want to see more safe crossings, those bike HAWKS to get across our major streets. They want to see more residential bike routes and slow streets in the neighborhood areas that are safe for biking.”