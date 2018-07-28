Friday's thunderstorms over the Tucson area brought not only winds and rain but also outages for many customers with Tucson Electric Power.
According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, the city received .21 of an inch of rainfall with 30 mph winds.
More than 12,000 customers were in the dark as TEP crews were working to fix outages last night around 9:30 p.m. At least one outage was caused by weather. The power was restored several hours later.
Storms are expected to hit the city Saturday bringing possible "wet microbursts" the weather service says.
Additionally, blowing dust may reach parts of Tucson this afternoon after 3 p.m. Drivers along Interstate 10 should keep in mind the safest route in a dust storm is to pull over, keep seat belts on and make sure brake lights are off.
Looking ahead, Tucsonans can expect storms to possibly reach us on Sunday. A 26 percent chance of rain was given by the weather service.
It wont be long Tucson, the storms are coming.