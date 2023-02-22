A wind gust of 51 mph Wednesday was Tucson's strongest officially recorded in February in the last 50 years, the National Weather Service says.

And although the winds brought down power lines across the Tucson metro area, closing roads and creating some havoc, the city's strongest gust looks tame compared to the 85 mph one — Arizona's highest of the day — recorded by the weather service Wednesday off Interstate 17 about halfway between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

Interestingly, Tucson's second strongest February gust of the last half-century came just a few days earlier, on Feb. 17, at 49 mph at Tucson International Airport, where the city's official weather records are kept.

In fact, out of the 14 total February days since 1973 with gusts of 45-plus degrees in Tucson, five of them occurred this month, the weather service says.

The city's records are:

1) 51 mph, Feb. 22, 2023

2) 49 mph, Feb. 17, 2023

3) Tie: 48 mph, Feb. 24, 1998 and Feb. 13, 1994

5) Tie: 47 mph, Feb. 14, 2023 and Feb. 19, 2011

The tempest has died down for now, though, with gusts of about 25 mph forecast for Thursday, Feb. 23 — Rodeo Parade Day in our Old Pueblo.

Elsewhere in the state on Wednesday, the high wind gusts resulted in 66 flights being canceled and 45 others delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by 9 a.m.

Wind, combined with snow from the winter storm, also led the Arizona Department of Transportation to take the rare step of preemptively closing major roads in northern Arizona, the Associated Press reported. Those highways were expected to stay closed overnight Wednesday, ADOT said.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. They are also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511, or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.