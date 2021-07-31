Tucson refugee family reunited with son as new policies take effect

When Layth and Thamera were resettled in Tucson on Oct. 21, 2015, the couple was relieved to get Layth’s mother, who has cancer, the medical care she needed. She is doing much better now in the U.S., Layth said, as he held up his phone to show a photo of his mother in Arizona.

The resettlement process, which generally includes thorough screenings, interviews and medical exams, varies for each person and can take several years. For Layth and Thamera, it took about a year and a half. But for Mohammed, Ali and Hussein, it was another story.

There was a glimmer of hope in 2017 when the Al Tallal sons were given the go-ahead to come to the U.S. Then Trump enacted a travel ban, which restricted travel from primarily Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq, further complicating the Al Tallals' situation.

The sons’ approval was subsequently delayed, Layth said.

Five years in, the parents finally felt some reprieve from the "agony" of separation when Hussein, their youngest son, joined them in Tucson last fall. Hussein had previously visited the U.S. as an exchange student in 2011, three years before they left Iraq.