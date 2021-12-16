Tucson reports its first Omicron case

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in Pima County.

According to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, the individual initially tested positive in Tucson in early December. Genetic sequencing of the sample indicated the Omicron variant, which was confirmed by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Teresa Cullen said in the news release it was a matter of when, not if, Omicron would be in Pima County.

"The best courses of action remain the same. Getting the vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, including against the variants,” Cullen said. “If you have been vaccinated, get boosted to stay protected. And follow the other layered mitigation strategies – wear a mask in public indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently and physically distance.”

The case investigation is underway and no further information was released.