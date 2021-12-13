Tucson Republican commissioner pushes more changes to congressional maps

Commissioners appear sensitive to potential legal challenges like this. In fact, they got a closed-door briefing from their attorneys on a lawsuit the U.S. Justice Department just filed against Texas over the fact that the Republican-controlled legislature there, which draws the lines, found ways to make both of that state's two new congressional districts largely Anglo and Republican even though more than 95% of the population growth of the past decade is attributable to minorities.

But any lawsuits there or here may have a hurdle.

While federal law precludes drawing lines to discriminate against minorities, courts have not been willing to extend those protections when districts are crafted for partisan advantage. That means anyone challenging changes would have to show that the real reason for any changes are racial or ethnic and not for political reasons.

Mehl acknowledged that, at least for the past decade, the reservation has been in a district that includes the White Mountains. And Flagstaff, by contrast, was in a district with Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde.

The result has generally been there are two state representatives and one state senator from tribal lands.