Tucson rescuers help a puppy that fell into a hole on the city's north side
Tucson rescuers help a puppy that fell into a hole on the city's north side

A puppy that fell into a 15-foot deep hole at a Tucson construction site Tuesday was rescued by a mix of first responders.

The puppy fell into a hole at a property under construction near West Fort Lowell Road and North Oracle roads, on Tucson's north side. It was pulled to safety by members of the Tucson Fire Department, Tucson police and Animal Protection Services, officials said.

The puppy was given food and water then turned over to the Pima Animal Care Center, the Tucson Fire Department said.

"The puppy was neck deep in water and shaking," PACC said in a Facebook post. The puppy was bathed and was being seen in the clinic, the agency said.

