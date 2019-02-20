A mobile home fire on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 displaces residents, officials say.

 Tucson Fire Department

A mobile home fire early Wednesday morning has displaced the residents living in the home on the 1000 block of Prince Road, officials say.

Fire crews responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. and found the mobile home burning heavily, according to a Tucson Fire Department press release. The occupants had already evacuated the home.

Crews controlled the fire in 22 minutes and were able to prevent it from spreading to other homes, the press release says.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara