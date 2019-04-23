Residents were temporarily trapped in their backyard due to a Tuesday morning garage fire on Tucson's east side, officials say.
Tucson Fire responded to the 5700 block of East Seneca at 5:42 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, according to a Tucson Fire press release. The occupants of the house fled to the backyard where they were trapped until firefighters cleared a path to safety.
The fire was contained in the garage and did not enter the living space, but the occupants will be displaced until an evaluation is done to see whether the house is habitable, said Tucson Fire spokesperson Jessica Nolte. The residents are able to stay with family, so Red Cross assistance wasn't needed.
Investigators continue to look for the cause of the fire, Nolte said. There is no more information at this time.