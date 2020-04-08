Tucson restaurants now allowed to serve as pop-up grocery stores

Restaurants in Tucson will temporarily be allowed to act as pop-up grocery stores, selling packaged food, fresh produce, paper goods and cleaning supplies, after a pair of announcements this week from Gov. Doug Ducey and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The move was made to help local restaurants across the state offset losses as a result of the closure of dining areas as a result of the spread of COVID-19, according to Ducey, who issued a proclamation Tuesday.

The order, which is in effect until further notice and will be revised or renewed every two weeks, allows restaurants to resell items they bought wholesale to the general public without having to comply with normal labeling requirements.

It does not permit a restaurant that does not hold a current license from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control to sell alcoholic beverages.

“Even with dine-in and carry-out options still available to patrons, many Arizona restaurants are struggling due to COVID-19,” Ducey said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Today’s executive order provides flexibility for restaurant owners to safely sell prepared and bulk foods or supplies they have on hand and can’t use right now. We are proud to support Arizona restaurants with this reform.”

The practice of restaurants converting to pop-up grocery stores has been prevalent in a number of other cities, including Los Angeles. There, the county health department shut down the operations of some for operating outside the scope of their permits.