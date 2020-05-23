Tucson restaurants weigh surcharges, price hikes to stay afloat during pandemic

COVID-19 fees on restaurant bills aren’t a thing yet in Tucson, but they might become one as sit-down dining establishments search for ways to survive the pandemic, some industry insiders say.

Faced with surging food costs and plunging revenues since dining rooms were closed to protect public health, many proprietors are debating surcharges or higher menu prices to stay afloat.

Reports from around the country show that many restaurants are adding COVID-19 surcharges on customers’ dining receipts.

“There’s a lot of talk about surcharges and raising prices,” said Travis Peters, co-owner of The Parish, a popular Southern food spot on North Oracle Road.

“What it all comes down to is, what will the public accept?,” said Peters, who plans to reopen his dining room in early June with social-distancing measures.

He said he’s debating whether to raise some prices, but hates to do it at a time many Tucsonans “are struggling financially.”

“We’re talking about a cash-strapped society,” Peters lamented, pointing to historic levels of joblessness.

Finding a balance between a restaurant’s need to stay solvent and the public’s declining ability to pay “feels like an impossible thing,” he added.

“It’s a very volatile balance to strike,” agreed Steve Chucri, president of the Phoenix-based Arizona Restaurant Association, a statewide trade group with hundreds of local members.

Surcharges are a hot topic in Tucson, said Mathew Cable, a board member for two industry organizations, the Tucson Originals and the Gastronomic Union of Tucson.