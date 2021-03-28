Tucson road work includes Ina Road paving, lane restrictions on I-10, sewer line repairs

The Road Runner column is taking a week off, but here are some Tucson area road construction projects taking place:

Ina Road paving

On Thursday, April 1, through Thursday, April 22, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Pima County Department of Transportation along with its contractor, Southern Arizona Paving & Construction Co., will begin paving Ina Road from North Oracle Road to North Pima Canyon Drive.

Work will begin on the outside lanes, starting in the eastbound direction. Traffic will be shifted to the newly paved lanes as they are completed and milling and paving will continue on the inside lanes. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.

Temporary striping is scheduled for April 21-22.

Minor delays may occur during this work. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Sheriff's deputies will monitor traffic.

River Road paving

Scheduled work has been extended on the West River Road from North Shannon Road to North 15th Avenue paving project.