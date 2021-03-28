Tucson road work includes Ina Road paving, lane restrictions on I-10, sewer line repairs

The Road Runner column is taking a week off, but here are some Tucson area road construction projects taking place:
Ina Road paving
On Thursday, April 1, through Thursday, April 22, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Pima County Department of Transportation along with its contractor, Southern Arizona Paving & Construction Co., will begin paving Ina Road from North Oracle Road to North Pima Canyon Drive.
Work will begin on the outside lanes, starting in the eastbound direction. Traffic will be shifted to the newly paved lanes as they are completed and milling and paving will continue on the inside lanes. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.
Temporary striping is scheduled for April 21-22.
Minor delays may occur during this work. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Sheriff's deputies will monitor traffic.
River Road paving
Scheduled work has been extended on the West River Road from North Shannon Road to North 15th Avenue paving project.
The contractor will continue milling and repaving through Wednesday, March 31, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Temporary striping is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2.
Minor delays may occur during this work. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times and deputies will monitor traffic.
To learn about the Department of Transportation’s 10-Year Pavement Preservation Program and the projects scheduled, visit www.pima.gov/RoadRepairMap.
Road repair work
The Pima County Department of Transportation along with its contractor will be performing a micro-seal treatment from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 8 at the following locations:
- South Alvernon Way from south of East Los Reales Road to north of Aeronautical Way.
- North La Cholla Boulevard from West Overton Road to West Magee Road.
- North La Cañada Drive from south of West Ina Road to West River Road.
Motorists can expect reduced speed and lane restrictions. Flaggers and pilot cars may be assisting traffic through the work zone. Minor delays may occur during the work.
Lane, ramp restrictions on WB I-10 and Ruthrauff
Motorists on westbound Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road should expect overnight lane and ramp restrictions Monday, March 29, for a traffic switch.
Westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. In addition, the westbound exit ramp to Sunset Road/the westbound frontage road will close during those same hours.
Sunset Road will remain accessible from eastbound I-10.
The overnight work will allow crews to shift the temporary exit ramp to Sunset Road and the westbound frontage road about 75 feet to the northwest.
More information about the project to reconstruct the I-10 interchange at Ruthrauff is available at azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.
Sewer repairs, improvements
The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and its contractors will conduct sewer repairs/rehabilitation at the following locations between March 29 and April 2:
Achen-Gardner Construction will perform miscellaneous sewer repairs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that may include sewer cleaning, pipe lining, or manhole rehabilitation at the following locations and dates:
- 411 E. Lazy Horse Place, March 29.
- 330 E. Mountain Vista Place, March 29-March 30.
- 222 E. Mountain Vista Place, March 30-March 31.
- 240 E. Catalina Shadows Blvd., March 31-April 1.
- 310 E. Catalina Shadows, March 31-April 1.
- 404 E. Catalina Shadows, March 31-April 2.
- 444 E. Catalina Shadows, March 31-April 2.
- 8245 N. Rancho Catalina Ave., March 31-April 2.
B&F Contracting Inc. will conduct manhole rehabilitation activities from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations and dates:
- 7814 E. Dogwood St., March 29.
- 4311 S. Redwood Place, March 29.
- Mary Ann Cleveland Way, (Rancho del Lago Community), March 29-April 2.
- 3971 S. Queen Palm Drive, March 30.
- 4040 S. Pulpwood Place, March 30.
Borderland Construction has begun excavating portions of right-of-way property on the north and south sides of the intersection of East Ajo Way and South Fair Avenue for the Old Nogales Interceptor sewer improvement project.
This work will require the closure of Fair to all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic between Ajo Way and East President Street. The project is designed to increase capacity and install new sewer infrastructure.
This part of the project is scheduled to be complete by April 30. For more information, visit www.sewerimprovements.info Work is being done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hunter Contracting Co. will continue construction field work including sewer pipe removal, paving operations, and manhole adjustments on the Mabel Street Sewer Improvement Project:
- March 29-30: The center lane of North Sixth Avenue will be closed at East Mabel Street; no left turns will be permitted from Mabel to Sixth; Mabel through traffic at Sixth will not be permitted; no left turns will be permitted from Sixth to Mabel. This traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day.
- March 31-April 1: Expect traffic shifts around paving operations in the Sixth Avenue and Mabel area; no left turns will be permitted from Mabel to Sixth; Mabel through traffic at Sixth will not be permitted; no left turns will be permitted from Sixth to Mabel.
KE&G Construction Inc. will remove and replace/repair old sewer pipes at 5141 E. Ninth St.: from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30-31.