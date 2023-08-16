Pima County officials announced traffic restrictions due to repair of a water line in Tucson Mountain Park, next to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Starting Thursday morning, Aug. 17, a contracted crew will begin repair work on the line break along Kinney Road.
Water services in that area will be temporarily suspended during morning hours as a result.
Although Kinney Road will remain accessible, traffic flow will be restricted to a single lane and a flagger will be stationed on-site to guide traffic through the affected area.
The repair work is expected to finish within four days or less, Pima County officials say.
