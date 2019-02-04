The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation has awarded proceeds from its annual car show to several nonprofits.
The show, held in October, raised $175,721 for charities. The amount brings to $1.4 million raised in the 12 years the Rotary Club has held the car show, the group said in a news release.
The primary beneficiary from last year’s show was Make Way For Books, which received $70,288. The group works with children and their parents to increase children’s literacy and get them better prepared to enter school.
Wright Flight and the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation each received $35,144 from the Rotary Club. Wright Flight motivates students to achieve higher goals with an opportunity to fly an airplane. SARSEF promotes science and engineering to area students through its annual science fair.
Interfaith Community Services and Job Path each received $8,786 of the net proceeds.
The remaining 10 percent of the net proceeds is being retained by the Rotary Club to fund smaller charitable grants throughout the year.
The Rotary Club is already preparing for its 13th annual Tucson Classics Car Show, which takes place Oct. 19.
More information is available at rotarytccs.com