Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The area of West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue has reopened following a pedestrian crash on Monday, officials say.

According to Tucson police, a woman was struck by a car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police, according to police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott