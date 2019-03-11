The area of West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue has reopened following a pedestrian crash on Monday, officials say.
According to Tucson police, a woman was struck by a car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car is cooperating with police, according to police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
No further information has been released.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert 🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 11, 2019
W. Ajo and S. 12th Ave has been shutdown for a serious pedestrian collision. Please avoid the area while officers investigate the incident. pic.twitter.com/g0zsMCetei