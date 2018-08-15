Banner-University Medical Center Tucson was ranked the No. 3 hospital in the state and No. 1 in Tucson, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
“We’ve been a U.S. News & World Best Hospital for at least 15 years,” said hospital spokeswoman Katie Riley.
The rankings are based on data from more than 4,500 medical centers and more than 30,000 physician survey responses. Hospitals were ranked in 16 specialties. Nationally, only 158 hospitals ranked in at least one of the specialties this year.
Banner-UMC Tucson also ranked nationally in three specialties: No. 50 in nephrology (unranked last year), No. 49 in pulmonology (down from 42 last year) and No. 36 in gynecology (up from 38 last year). The hospital’s high-performing specialties include cancer, diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; and geriatrics.
Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed, according to the report.
Tucson Medical Center was ranked No. 11 in the state and No. 2 in town.
TMC was rated high-performing in three specialties: hip replacement, knee replacement and colon cancer surgery.
Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix was ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 2 in Phoenix.
The top ranking hospital in the state was Mayo Clinic-Phoenix. The hospital ranked among the best in the country, placing No. 11 this year (tied with Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis), up from No. 20 nationally last year.
“As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, TMC’s doctors have special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge, resources and expertise,” said Julia Strange, TMC vice president of community benefit.
Several other local hospitals were each rated high-performing in a few specialties:
- Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital was recognized for colon cancer surgery.
- Northwest Medical Center for hip replacements.
- Oro Valley Hospital for both hip and knee replacements.
The top-ranking hospital in the nation was the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
See the rankings at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings