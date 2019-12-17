Tucson's Coffee X Change showing artwork by women incarcerated at Arizona prison

Sommer uses colored pencils for her drawings. Her favorite works are those with Native American symbols, like the drawing of the Hopi sun. Sommer is Navajo and her boyfriend, who she says has been her biggest supporter, is Hopi. She was inspired to draw the Hopi sun after taking part in a tribal ceremony and seeing some of the tribe’s artwork, she said.

While drawing in prison, Sommer says she would focus entirely on perfecting her lines and her art, which kept her from getting into fights or from paying attention to other prisoners around her. She said she was released early because of good behavior.

Sommer didn’t draw or consider herself an artist before she was arrested.

“Sometimes when I look at it (her art) I’m surprised, I think to myself, ‘Did I really create that?’” Sommer said. “I never thought I was capable of drawing anything like it because I never tried before.”

Now that she’s out, she said she plans to keep drawing and keep improving her artistic skills.

Bob Latham, Crecca’s father, buys a lot of the women’s art, especially if he finds out they’re about to be released so they have money when they get out.