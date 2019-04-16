The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has been recognized nationwide yet again.
U.S. News & World Report says the popular Tucson museum is among the 30 best zoos in the nation.
"Knowledgeable staff and docents make the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum — a multipurpose complex featuring a zoo, a botanical garden, a natural history museum, an aquarium and an art gallery — an educational must-see," U.S. News says.
The list notes the facility's use of invisible fencing in animal habitats, the two miles of walking trails, thousands of plants and the seasonal Raptor Free Flight demonstration.
Besides Tucson's beloved desert museum, the list also includes popular spots such as the San Diego Zoo and the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde. See the full list here.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is located at 2021 N. Kinney Rd.