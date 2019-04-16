Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Jim and Ann Konz from Kansas City, Kan., check out the vistas while in the Coati Kid Clubhouse at the Desert Museum.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star 2012

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has been recognized nationwide yet again. 

U.S. News & World Report says the popular Tucson museum is among the 30 best zoos in the nation.

"Knowledgeable staff and docents make the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum —  a multipurpose complex featuring a zoo, a botanical garden, a natural history museum, an aquarium and an art gallery — an educational must-see," U.S. News says.

The list notes the facility's use of invisible fencing in animal habitats, the two miles of walking trails, thousands of plants and the seasonal Raptor Free Flight demonstration. 

Besides Tucson's beloved desert museum, the list also includes popular spots such as the San Diego Zoo and the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde. See the full list here.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is located at 2021 N. Kinney Rd.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott