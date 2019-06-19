Wine Enthusiast recently released its 2019 list of the 100 best wine restaurants in the country and Tucson eatery Feast made the cut.
The list doesn't provide rankings, but instead mentions 100 U.S. restaurants that "incorporate wine in thoughtful and exciting ways."
"It is a selection of restaurants where wine is shared and celebrated, and where, in our experiences, the selection, food, service and atmosphere are all exceptional," Wine Enthusiast says.
"We’ve seen a trend with our guests toward more terroir-driven wines, a bit leaner, a bit lower in alcohol, a more modern style," Feast sommelier Megan Nelson told Wine Enthusiast. "Guests are more comfortable overall with knowing what they want — and don’t — and are receptive to recommendations we may have when they’re navigating the list."
Wine Enthusiast says they enjoyed the housemade ricotta cheese wrapped in beet-cured sea bass and cantaloupe. But keep in mind: Feast's menu changes once a month.
Feast, 3719 E. Speedway, was the only Tucson eatery to make the list, but Phoenix restaurant Geordie’s Restaurant at the Wrigley Mansion was also mentioned.
Feast was previously recognized in a 2017 list published by Wine Spectator, along with several other spots in Tucson. Wine Spectator mentioned Feast again in 2018.