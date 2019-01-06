Low hanging clouds obscure the top of "A" Mountain near downtown. There is a 40-50 percent chance of more showers in the area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system is expected to continue spreading rain and high elevation snow with extensive runoff from the Santa Catalinas and Rincon Mountains. Drier and milder weather is expected to return at the start of the week but another system is predicted to bring a slight chance of rain in the valley and snow in the higher elevations on Thursday.