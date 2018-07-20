The chances for thunderstorms in Pima County were slim this morning, but by the looks of it, we might get some rain after all.
The National Weather Service predicts that thunderstorms will develop further into the afternoon and evening. A significant weather advisory was also put in place for northeastern and east central areas in Pima County.
The service also said that the scattered storms have the potential to be strong, with heavy winds and medium-size hail.
Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan can attest to that. He's already getting some hail in the Vail area. The hail is so big that the ground looks like it's snowing — only in our wildest dreams, though.
Large hail & rain right now out in my neck of the woods— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) July 20, 2018
(Vail - near Corona de Tucson).
Be careful if traveling in that area. pic.twitter.com/gOn7A7cBx1
If you happen to be in a rainy area, always remember to take precautions, especially when it comes to giant-sized hail.
Beyond the cloudy skies and potential rainfall, expected temperatures are close to the hundreds again — but they'll be even higher next week.
High: 99
Low: 78
Currently
|
Clear, 82
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 61% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 83.4
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 86.8
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 90.1
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 98.2
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 99.2
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 97.8
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 93.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 10 MPH NE, 24% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 10 MPH S, 24% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.9
Wind 8 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 9 MPH SSE, 21% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 84.2
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 21% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 83.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 35% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 82.2
Wind 8 MPH S, 35% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.9
Wind 7 MPH S, 20% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 13% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 8% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 5% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 87.3
Wind 4 MPH W, 4% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 91.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 5% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 94.1
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.9
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.5
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.5
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 11 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.4
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0