A fatal single-vehicle rollover early Thursday affected freeway traffic on Tucson's southeast side early Wednesday, officials say.
The crash happened on southbound Interstate 19 at Valencia Road.
Southbound lanes were closed early Wednesday morning but reopened about 7 a.m.
No details about the wreck had been released Wednesday.
*UPDATE* We’re sorry to announce the driver has now been declared deceased. Troopers will investigate this scene as such. There is no ETA to re-open I-19.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) November 7, 2018