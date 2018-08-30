Low cost legal help

Free or reduced-cost legal help is available from several Tucson organizations including:

Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc. (520) 623-9465. sazlegalaid.org

Pima County Bar Association QUILT Program. (520) 623-4625. tucsonlawyers.org/pages/modest-means

Civil rights restoration clinic at University of Arizona School of Law. (520) 621-1975) law.arizona.edu/civil-rights-restoration-clinic

Step Up to Justice (www.stepuptojustice.org)

Source: Pima County Public Defender