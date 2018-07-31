Favorite Pima County projects
Buy Now

LOFT CINEMA RENEWAL AND EXPANSION — Photo taken Nov. 16, 2003.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The Loft Cinema is bringing Spaghetti Western Sundays to Tucson.

On each Sunday this month, The Loft Cinema will be playing a classic Spaghetti Western, a term coined for Italian-produced western films.

Each movie screening will also feature an in-person introduction by filmmaker Alex Cox. The Loft will also be serving up Italian snacks, for a separate charge, to heighten your Spaghetti Western experience.

The Loft is planning to show the following films:

  • For a Few Dollars More (1965) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5
  • Requiescant (1967) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Django, Kill... If You Live, Shoot! (1967) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
  • The Great Silence (1968) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Tickets are $8 per person or $6 for Loft members. The Loft is located at 3233 E. Speedway

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott