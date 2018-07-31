The Loft Cinema is bringing Spaghetti Western Sundays to Tucson.
On each Sunday this month, The Loft Cinema will be playing a classic Spaghetti Western, a term coined for Italian-produced western films.
Each movie screening will also feature an in-person introduction by filmmaker Alex Cox. The Loft will also be serving up Italian snacks, for a separate charge, to heighten your Spaghetti Western experience.
The Loft is planning to show the following films:
- For a Few Dollars More (1965) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5
- Requiescant (1967) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12
- Django, Kill... If You Live, Shoot! (1967) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
- The Great Silence (1968) — 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26
Tickets are $8 per person or $6 for Loft members. The Loft is located at 3233 E. Speedway.