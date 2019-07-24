The World Margarita Championship is (almost) back in Tucson for its 14th year.
On Aug. 2, the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance will join forces with Tucson Original Restaurants to bring the most interesting of margaritas to the community’s tequila lovers.
This year, more than a dozen local eateries will serve up margarita samples and food tastings at Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road, for a chance to win the margarita champion title.
Expect a grapefruit jalapeño margarita from Chef Chic, a watermelon mimosa margarita from Tanque Verde Guest Ranch and a “monsoon” margarita — with smoked guajillo and tamarindo — from Lodge on the Desert.
Judges will be present to try all the drinks. Attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite margarita of the night.
Last year, Casino Del Sol took the gold in the judges’ choice with its Hielo Verde Margarita, which included a salted sorbet made with Topo Chico mineral water, cucumber, cilantro, tomatillo, salt and mezcal.
Rigo’s Restaurant won over the attendees with its dragon fruit margarita. Both restaurants are set to compete again this year.
Other restaurants on the lineup include Fresco Pizzeria & Pasteria, Bisbee Breakfast Club, The Dutch Eatery & Refuge and Dante’s Fire.
Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door, if available. Be advised: last year’s event sold out days before the event.
Proceeds benefit SAACA’s arts education and therapy programs and support Tucson Originals restaurants.