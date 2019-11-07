MotoSonora is back on track and has set a Feb. 1, 2020 opening date.

After a series of delays brought on by the government shutdown earlier this year, MotoSonora Brewing Company is back on track and has set a tentative opening date of Feb. 1, 2020.

Jeremy DeConcini, who is opening the brewery with his brother Jeff, said via email that they have been working on laying new pipes for the brewery, bathroom and tasting rooms this week, along with getting the drains and sloped concrete installed.

In the meantime, the DeConcini brothers have been brewing their own creations at the Rouleur Brewing Company in Carlsbad, Calif.

Jeremy said they are friends with the owner and that Rouleur uses the same 10-barrel system that they will be using when they open up at 1015 S. Park Ave.

The practice has been paying off. MotoSonora took home a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, for best India Pale Lager or Malt Liquor in October.

They will be pouring their winning brew, dubbed GoKart Mozart, at the T&B Invitational this Saturday, Nov. 9.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be pouring MotoSonora beers at the same event with such other great producers of craft beer, wine and spirits,” Jeremy said.

Follow MotoSonora’s progress at motosonora.com or on Facebook.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.

