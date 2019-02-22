If today's snow is making you too cold, don't worry! OBON Sushi Bar Ramen has a solution.

From 2 to 4 p.m. today, OBON, 350 Congress Street, will be giving away 50 free orders of ramen to Tucsonans. Even better — no additional purchase is necessary. Orders are limited to two per table.

If you get there early enough to enjoy a free bowl, just mention their Instagram post about the promotion and you'll be ready to warm up with some ramen.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles