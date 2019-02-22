If today's snow is making you too cold, don't worry! OBON Sushi Bar Ramen has a solution.
From 2 to 4 p.m. today, OBON, 350 Congress Street, will be giving away 50 free orders of ramen to Tucsonans. Even better — no additional purchase is necessary. Orders are limited to two per table.
If you get there early enough to enjoy a free bowl, just mention their Instagram post about the promotion and you'll be ready to warm up with some ramen.
View this post on Instagram
Fans of Obon Tucson (only Tucson) you want to keep reading this one, trust us..... What’s more abnormal, snow in Tucson or your favorite restaurant giving away hot delicious ramen? Officially official, we are giving away 50 orders of Ramen from 2pm-4pm to anyone who is a tucson resident. Get there early, we don’t expect the 50 to last very long! *no additional purchase necessary **bring some cash to tip your server!!! ***must mention this post #tucsonlove #snow #obontucson #noodles. ***LIMIT 2 per table***