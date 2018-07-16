The Pima Animal Care Center is currently looking for people to help temporarily foster medium to large-sized dogs.
According to a news release, PACC is currently housing more than 400 dogs, most of which are medium to large-sized. As you can imagine, many of the dogs are forced to share kennels, leaving limited space to roam around.
To help provide more space and "give big dogs a happy place to unwind," PACC is hoping to recruit short-term fosters. The shelter hopes to find people who can open their homes to a dog, or more than one dog, for at least a week.
Fostering pets and taking them out of the shelter environment, even temporarily, can help them feel a sense of normality, PACC says.
Those interested in becoming a short-term foster should visit PACC from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All you need is your ID.
PACC will provide foster supplies, including food. PACC also offers counseling if you're already a pet owner and need help managing pup introductions.
PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.