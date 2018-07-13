The Pima Animal Care Center is offering $5 adoption fees for all cats, including kittens, until Sunday, July 22. 

All cats come spayed or neutered with vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit.

PACC is currently home to more than 200 cats. Normal adoption fees are $50.

"We’re in the middle of kitten season, which means we have a good variety of adoptable cats and kittens every day," PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach said in a news release. 

For those interested in adopting a cat, the shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For dog lovers, PACC also has plenty of dogs who need homes – though there are currently no discounts running for pups.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott