The Pima Animal Care Center is offering $5 adoption fees for all cats, including kittens, until Sunday, July 22.
All cats come spayed or neutered with vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit.
PACC is currently home to more than 200 cats. Normal adoption fees are $50.
"We’re in the middle of kitten season, which means we have a good variety of adoptable cats and kittens every day," PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach said in a news release.
For those interested in adopting a cat, the shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For dog lovers, PACC also has plenty of dogs who need homes – though there are currently no discounts running for pups.