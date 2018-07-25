For anyone hoping to visit Penca Restaurante soon, you'll have to wait a couple weeks.
The restaurant closed for summer break starting Sunday, July 22. Penca will reopen on Thursday, August 9.
Currently, their menu includes traditional dishes from Central Mexico, such as carne asada tacos with poblano and onion rajas, and Mole de Guajalote which is turkey in mole poblano served with a veggie saute, rice, and tortillas.
But with the re-opening will come a new menu. Stay tuned for more Penca goodness!
Penca is located at 50 E. Broadway Boulevard in downtown Tucson.