It’s an annual event that provides Tucson’s working poor and under-resourced families with services and connections to community resources.
But this year, because of construction that is still underway at the new Center of Opportunity, Hope Fest will not happen.
The next one is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2020, at the center at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, where services are offered through Tucson’s Gospel Rescue Mission and its community ministries.
The reason for skipping this year? Ground was just broken for five additional buildings including medical and dental, the Department of Economic Security, a welcome center, a training center and a warehouse.
Hope Fest provides medical care, groceries, haircuts, clothing and hygiene items to the homeless, working poor and underserved individuals and families. Everything is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.