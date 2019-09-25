The annual Hope Fest provides medical care, groceries, clothing and more for underserved families and individuals.

 Jordan Glenn / for the Arizona Daily Star 2016

It’s an annual event that provides Tucson’s working poor and under-resourced families with services and connections to community resources.

But this year, because of construction that is still underway at the new Center of Opportunity, Hope Fest will not happen.

The next one is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2020, at the center at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, where services are offered through Tucson’s Gospel Rescue Mission and its community ministries.

The reason for skipping this year? Ground was just broken for five additional buildings including medical and dental, the Department of Economic Security, a welcome center, a training center and a warehouse.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hope Fest provides medical care, groceries, haircuts, clothing and hygiene items to the homeless, working poor and underserved individuals and families. Everything is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at pmachelor@tucson.com or 806-7754. On Twitter: @pattymachstar

Tags

Reporter

Patty covers issues pertaining to children and families as well as people living with disabilities. She previously reported on court cases, with an emphasis on juvenile court. She has worked for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.