Recycling contamination defined

Contamination of recyclable materials occurs when:

• People put into their recycling bins products that recycling programs don't accept, such as plastic bags, plastic clothing, yard waste, tree limbs, construction debris, foam and tires.

• People put into the bins non-recyclable materials such as propane tanks, pool chemicals and medical needles that create safety threats for workers at recycling processing centers.

• People put into the bins recyclable materials ruined by food, liquids and other contaminants, such as greasy pizza boxes, coffee-soaked newspapers and food-coated paper or plastic containers.

Sources: City of Tucson Environmental Services Department and Waste Management Inc.