Tucson's Reid Park Zoo stays open but closes some exhibits, activities

Reid Park Zoo remains open but all presentations, as well as certain visitor amenities, are closed to limit traffic in high-touch areas and to reduce the number of guests gathering at one time in specific spaces.
Starting Monday, March 16, and until further notice, these areas and activities are suspended:
• Public giraffe feedings
• Keeper chats and docent touch carts
• Carousel and train rides
• Public areas of the Conservation Learning Center
• Community outreach programs
• Education classroom programs and behind-the-scenes tours
• Internal programs, meetings and events are being moved to virtual meetings where possible.
In addition:
• The Asian Lantern Festival is open, but all performances at the fstival are canceled. Guests who pre-purchased tickets to the Lantern Festival who choose not to attend can call the zoo for a refund or to exchange their tickets for another event.
• The Zoo Café and Gift Shop are open; however, fewer than 50 people will be admitted at a time.
• The Zoo’s Wills Workshop on March 31 is postponed.
• The Zoo’s Wine Gone Wild event on April 25 is postponed.
• Gatherings and rentals with more than 50 guests are suspended.
• Groups who have previously scheduled rentals and third-party events are being contacted to discuss rescheduling or other options.