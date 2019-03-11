The second annual Walk a Mile in a Refugee’s Shoes is coming to the University of Arizona.
The event, being held on the UA’s Central Mall on Thursday, is a simulation that introduces participants to the journeys of refugees through mock scenarios.
The event is hosted in partnership by the International Rescue Committee of Tucson, the University of Arizona and We Are All America, an organization that advocates for refugees.
“The goal is to put on this event to bring awareness to the community about refugee resettlement and the journey and the hardships that refugees experience,” said Nejra Sumic, a refugee organizer with We Are All America and one of the event organizers.
Participants will each be given a lanyard with a brief biography of a refugee. They will then walk through seven different tented stations to experience the living conditions and services offered to refugees, from quality of food and water to health care.
Organizers hope to simulate the experiences of refugees from the moment they come into the United States until they are resettled, Sumic says.
Beyond simulations, Sumic says refugees from different Tucson communities will share their stories and culture with attendees through a variety of performances.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, check out the Facebook event.