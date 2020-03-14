Tucson's Spring Fling canceled due to virus outbreak

Spring Fling is canceled this year, event organizers announced Friday night.

Spring Fling is a student-run carnival that attracts more than 32,000 guests, according to the Associated Students of the University of Arizona website. The UA has hosted the event for 46 years originally starting back in 1974.

The event was scheduled for April 3-5 at the UA Mall.

“In light of the events facing this country and our community, we felt the decision to cancel such a large event would be more respectful and responsible of this community that supports us so wholeheartedly,” the Spring Fling 2020 executive team said in a social media announcement Friday evening.

The event serves as a fundraiser for campus clubs and organizations.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

