Transit services are among those affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sun Tran buses on routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, Nov. 22, according to a news release. The Sun Link streetcar will also run on Sunday times, in addition to Sun Van.
Services provided by Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride in Tucson and Oro Valley will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to passengers who qualify for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Additionally, Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita and Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride services will not be available. Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be available either.
The Special Services Office on West Alameda Street and Sun Tran's Administrative Office on North Sun Tran Boulevard will both be closed for the holiday.
Sun Van's reservations center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, however. The Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All services will operate at regular hours on Friday.
For specific route times and information, folks can call 792-9222 or visit suntran.com.