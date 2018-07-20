Road Construction - #78346 (copy)
Construction crews work at a Tucson intersection.

 Nick Smallwood / for the Arizona Daily Star

Heads up, Tucson: A few streets will undergo pavement projects next week. 

The projects may cause traffic delays, so use caution.

According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, the following locations will receive a micro-seal treatment next week:

  • Swan Road from River Road to Sunrise Drive. Road work has already began, but crews will be working on the streets from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 24. 
  • Sunrise Drive from Craycroft Road to Hacienda del Sol Road. Road work begins 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 and will continue until Wednesday, August 1. 

Expect lane restrictions and reduced speeds. And, of course, depending on weather or any other unforeseen events, the schedule is subject to change.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott