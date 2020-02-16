Tucson's talented chefs will help perfect your culinary skills at this new cooking school

Schulze says the school is “fun-first learning,” with a chance that “we don’t currently have in town to interact with these fabulous chefs.”

Instructors on the roster for February and March are: Annie Berube of CopCake Cakery; Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol; Jim Murphy and Marianne Banes of Kingfisher; Kyle Nottingham of Prep & Pastry, August Rhodes Market and Commoner & Co.; Brian Smith of Maynards Market & Kitchen; Maria Mazon of BOCA Tacos y Tequila; Carolyn O’Connor of Ceres Pasta + Bread; and Kayla Draper of Prep & Pastry.

The school will highlight other Tucson chefs as future class schedules roll out.

“We started with chefs we admire and have contributed in very unique ways — each in their own way — to the vibrant foodie scene that has evolved in Tucson,” Schulze says. “I think there are chefs like Carlotta Flores, Jim Murphy and Marianne Banes who really started to set the tone for Tucson to become a (UNESCO) City of Gastronomy.

“They might not refer to themselves as legends, but Janos Wilder and Jonathan Landeen — these people who really taught us about fabulous food in Tucson — they’re still working on their craft and are a vibrant part of what’s happening in Tucson.”