While Tucsonans love seeing some much-needed rain, an unfortunate consequence is having to wait a few more days to get back on Tumamoc Hill.
The 1.5-mile road up Tumamoc Hill, which has been closed for repaving since Jan. 22., was originally set to reopen Monday morning. However, that's been delayed because of the rain, according to Ben Wilder, the UA’s director of Tumamoc Hill.
It will reopen at some point this week, Wilder says, but the exact date is a moving target due to changing weather. It will most likely open Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Wilder says although crews continued to touch up work in last night's rain, sections that still need pavement will have to wait for a break in showers.
Regardless of which day this week the hill reopens to hikers and researchers, the ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the base of the hill.
Wilder says the delay doesn't change the cost of the projects, at $200,000. The project was funded equally by the University of Arizona and a crowdfunding campaign initiated by the UA College of Science Science. The ongoing campaign has reached over 91 percent of its goal, Wilder said. The family of one of Tumamoc Hill's early scientists Godfrey Sykes is matching the campaign dollar-for-dollar.