The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a free movie night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27.
Folks who attend the event will get to watch the 2017 twist, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
Hot dogs and burgers will be up for grabs on a first-come, first-serve basis from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Popcorn will also be available.
And if that's not enough, the kids will have the chance to get their face painted.
The event is open to all veterans, VA employees, and the community, a news release said.
The movie night will be housed at the R.E. Lindsey Auditorium at 3601 S. 6th Avenue.