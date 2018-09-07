The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, is holding an event in honor of former American Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action.
The event is in celebration of POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is celebrated on the third Friday of September every year.
The recognition ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 at the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium in Tucson's VA, 3601 S. 6th Avenue.
Mark Stephensen, who is with the National League of POW/MIA Families, will speak at the ceremony.