The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Avenue, will undergo a yearlong roadway and parking lot project beginning this month.
The project, which will temporarily close roadways within the VA and many parking lots, is scheduled to be completed in multiple phases, ending in mid-2019, a news release from the VA said.
The first phase will begin in Parking Lot D, which is north of the Arizona State Veteran Home, on Tuesday, Aug. 21 and is expected to end around Friday, Aug. 31. This phase will affect parking for building 57 and 30.
A temporary parking area east of building 95 will be used for any potential overflow.
The next phase will begin around Saturday, Sept. 4 and is expected to be complete around Thursday, Sept. 13. The phase will affect building 95, so there will be a temporary route change.
Updates on the project will be made available at tucson.va.gov and on the VA's social media pages. Email newsletters are also available.